Saturn's Inner Moons Shaped Like Ravioli

The odd shapes of Saturn’s inner moons, which resemble objects ranging from ravioli to potatoes, may be due to mergers of tiny moonlets, a new study finds.

The new finding may help to explain how moons in general may form, researchers said in a new paper describing the work.

The Cassini spacecraft, which studied the ringed planet up close for 13 years, revealed that unlike Earth’s spherical moon, the small moons closest to Saturn had strange, irregular shapes. These odd forms range from Pan’s and Atlas’ ravioli-like shape to Prometheus’ resemblance to a combination of Moby Dick, a potato and H. R. Giger’s Alien skull.

