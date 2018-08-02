Saudi Airstrike Kills 26: Yemeni Source

Image Credits: Estitxu Carton, Flickr.

Air strikes on Thursday by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia on a fishing port and fish market in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah killed 26 people, Yemeni medical sources and aid agencies said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Twitter it was sending medical equipment to Al Thawra Hospital to treat 50 people in critical condition following the attack.

The hospital said in a tweet a strike targeted its main gate, leaving dozens of casualties while Houthi-run Saba news agency said 40 were killed in the strike.

