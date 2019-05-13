Saudi Arabia Says Oil Tankers Sabotaged Off UAE Coast

Image Credits: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that two Saudi oil tankers were attacked off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, condemning it as an attempt to undermine the security of crude supplies amid heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions.

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels were sabotaged near Fujairah emirate, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs lying just outside the Strait of Hormuz, but did not say who was behind the attack or describe the nature of it.

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images

Iran, embroiled in an escalating war of words with the United States over sanctions and the U.S. military’s presence in the region, moved on Monday to distance itself.

