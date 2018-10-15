Saudi Arabia says will retaliate against any sanctions over Khashoggi case

Image Credits: flickr, [email protected].

Saudi Arabia on Sunday warned against threats to punish it over last week’s disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as European leaders piled on pressure and two more U.S. executives scrapped plans to attend a Saudi investor conference.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist critical of Riyadh’s policies, disappeared on Oct. 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkey believes he was murdered and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has denied that.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened “severe punishment” if it turns out Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, though he said Washington would be “punishing” itself if it halted military sales to Riyadh.

“The Kingdom affirms its total rejection of any threats and attempts to undermine it, whether by threatening to impose economic sanctions, using political pressures, or repeating false accusations,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted an unnamed official as saying.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Macron Says the "Epicenter" of the French Language is Now in Africa

Macron Says the “Epicenter” of the French Language is Now in Africa

World News
Comments
Turkey to Search Saudi Consulate in Missing Journalist Case

Turkey to Search Saudi Consulate in Missing Journalist Case

World News
Comments

SA President Vows to Accelerate Land Expropriations

World News
comments

Did Saudis, CIA Fear Khashoggi 9/11 Bombshell?

World News
comments

Trump Assassination Plot Foiled After ISIS Operative Tweets Plan: Secret Service Reveals

World News
comments

Comments