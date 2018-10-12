Saudi Arabia Tensions Hit Multimillion-Dollar WWE Pay-Per-View Deal

Image Credits: Leon Halip / Stringer / Getty.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is on the verge of being drawn into the rising political and diplomatic tensions with Saudi Arabia, putting its multimillion-dollar deal for live events in jeopardy.

The Arab state is currently embroiled in an international crisis over the disappearance of Saudi national and United States resident Jamal Khashoggi.

A journalist for the Washington Post, Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week. Turkish authorities have claimed he was murdered by Saudi agents, while Riyadh has denied killing Khashoggi and the kingdom have insisted he left the consulate shortly after he arrived.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Cryptocurrencies Drop $18 Billion in Three Days

Cryptocurrencies Drop $18 Billion in Three Days

Economy
Comments
US Oil Benchmark Struggles to Hold Gains as Global Stocks Stabilize

US Oil Benchmark Struggles to Hold Gains as Global Stocks Stabilize

Economy
Comments

Canada Imposes Steel Tariffs in Response to Trump’s

Economy
Comments

Trump Is Right: The Federal Reserve Is Crazy And Here Are 101 Reasons Why It Should Be Shut Down

Economy
Comments

$15 Minimum Wage Movement Sets Sights on McDonald’s

Economy
Comments

Comments