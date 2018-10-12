Saudi Arabia Tensions Hit Multimillion-Dollar WWE Pay-Per-View Deal

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is on the verge of being drawn into the rising political and diplomatic tensions with Saudi Arabia, putting its multimillion-dollar deal for live events in jeopardy.

The Arab state is currently embroiled in an international crisis over the disappearance of Saudi national and United States resident Jamal Khashoggi.

A journalist for the Washington Post, Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week. Turkish authorities have claimed he was murdered by Saudi agents, while Riyadh has denied killing Khashoggi and the kingdom have insisted he left the consulate shortly after he arrived.

Read more