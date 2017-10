The crown prince of Saudi Arabia has revealed the country will return to moderate, open Islam.

Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also announced the kingdom would do more to tackle extremism today.

Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh he said: “We want to go back to what we were, the moderate Islam that is open to the world, open to all the religions.

“We will not waste 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideas, we will destroy them today”.

Read more