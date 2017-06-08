Saudi Arabian Soccer Team Rejects Moment of Silence For Jihad Victims

The Saudi Arabian national soccer team refused to participate in a moment of silence for victims of the jihad massacre in London at the start of their World Cup qualifying match in Australia.

While the Australian players and coaches lined up with arms linked in a show of solidarity and respect for the moment, the Saudis can be seen walking around the field and continuing their pre-game preparations in an apparent rejection of the symbolic gesture.

The Saudis were notified that the observance would take place, but declined to take part in it, saying it is ‘not part of Saudi culture.’

“The FFA sought agreement from the Asian Football Confederation and the Saudi national team to hold a minute’s silence in memory of those lost in Saturday night’s terror bombings in London and in particular the two Australian women,” said a spokesman for the Football Federation Australia. “Both the AFC and the Saudi team agreed that the minute of silence could be held.”

“The FFA was further advised by Saudi team officials that this tradition was not in keeping with Saudi culture and they would move to their side of the field and respect our custom whilst taking their own positions on the field.”

The Saudi team is composed primarily of Muslims.

Incensed fans and viewers took to social media to air their outrage at the insult.

Saudi Arabia football team refuse to join in minute's silence for London terror victims. How long before the Libleft realises this is Islam? — Gordon Frickers (@ArtistFrickers) June 8, 2017

#AUSvKSA No respect from the Saudi Arabia Soccer team 😡😡 for a minute of silence for the London attack victims. pic.twitter.com/f146JcfN9m — 1989xGloryDays (@SwiftiesMelb) June 8, 2017

Absolute disgrace Saudi Arabia's national football team refuse to take part in minutes silence for victims of london in game with Australia — John Seaton (@JohncSeaton) June 8, 2017

According to one Twitter user, Saudi fans were also yelling during the silence.

“Minutes silence for the London terror, Saudi players wandering around like they don’t give a f***, Saudi fans shouting the whole,” he wrote.

Minutes silence for London terror, Saudi players wandering around like they don't give a fuck, Saudi fans shouting the whole time #AUSvKSA — Adam (@StDelta1873) June 8, 2017

Jihadists took the lives of eight innocents in London on Saturday night, including two Australian women, aged 21 and 28, one of whom was a nurse and the other an au pair. Two more Australians were among the nearly 50 injured.

Some ‘moderate’ Muslims are known to celebrate and make light of terrorist attacks in Western countries, as Infowars has documented.

“A screenshot from France 24 Arabic’s live video feed shows Muslim viewers reacting to the rampage with smiley faces and thumbs up,” reported Paul Joseph Watson after the massacre on Westminster Bridge in London in March. “In addition, comments below the live video feed including individuals remarking, ‘God curse the infidels,’ and, ‘That’s how the lone wolves of Allah operate.'”

“The idea of ordinary, so-called ‘moderate Muslims’ celebrating terrorist attacks drives fear into the heart of the leftist establishment because it demolishes the notion that Islam is a ‘religion of peace’ and that only a tiny minority of Muslims support terrorism.”

Dear #NotAllMuslims crowd – please explain why ordinary Muslims were celebrating the attack on London today? https://t.co/ONvhT6n1Ev pic.twitter.com/qMD9MyvOLB — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 23, 2017

A recent study conducted on the sentiments of young Muslims in France revealed that one-third find terrorism “acceptable,” and another poll of Muslims in the UK found that only 34% would report terror plots to police.

