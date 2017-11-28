Saudi Prince Freed After Paying $1 Billion Settlement

Image Credits: Fawaz Alresayes/flickr.

DUBAI (Reuters) – Senior Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah, once seen as a leading contender to the throne, was freed after reaching an “acceptable settlement agreement” with authorities paying more than $1 billion, a Saudi official said on Wednesday.

Miteb, who was head of the elite National Guard, was among dozens of royal family members, ministers and current and former senior officials who were rounded up in a graft inquiry at least partly aimed at strengthening the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The official, who is involved in the anti-corruption campaign, said Prince Miteb was released on Tuesday after reaching “an acceptable settlement agreement.”

