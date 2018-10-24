Saudi Prince "Won't Allow" Khashoggi’s Death to Dampen Relationship With Turkey

Image Credits: DoD / Flickr.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed an international audience today just 28 hours after body parts of murdered Turkish journalist Jamal Khashoggi were found in an act he called “a heinous crime” and vowed to not “allow a wedge to form between Saudi Arabia and Turkey.”

Dubbed the “worst cover-up ever” by US President Donald Trump, the royal, who has been accused of being involved in the shocking killing, spoke at an investment conference in Riyadh, which went ahead despite boycotts from high-profile participants that pulled out as result of the murder.

Speaking publicly for the first time since Mr Khashoggi’s body parts such as his face, was found in the garden of the Saudi Consul General’s garden 500 metres from the Consulate building in Istanbul the slain writer entered on October 2 before he vanished, the Crown Prince said the “heinous” crime “cannot be justified.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Second Migrant Caravan Gathering in Guatemala

Second Migrant Caravan Gathering in Guatemala

World News
Comments
UK Readies Apocalyptic Flotilla Of Emergency Supplies In Case Of "No-Deal" Brexit

UK Readies Apocalyptic Flotilla Of Emergency Supplies In Case Of “No-Deal” Brexit

World News
Comments

Journalist: I Overheard Biased Reporters Talk About Tommy Robinson

World News
Comments

Bolton: Plans in the Works for Trump, Putin to Meet Next Month in Paris

World News
Comments

Video: Fox News Reporter Foils Illegal Border Crossing

World News
Comments

Comments