Yes, being able to drive a car is a liberating thing.

Congratulations are pouring in from mainstream media as prohibitions against women driving are lifted and Saudis brag they are joining the 21st Century.

No, they’re joining the 20th Century — a 100 years late.

Don’t get used to the liberty.

In the 21st Century, cars are being banned for women AND men, and it’s already well underway in the UK & EU.