Saudi Women Troll Their Men Ahead of Drive Ban Lift

Women in Saudi Arabia will no longer be banned from driving in a matter of weeks, and Muslim men aren’t thrilled about it.

Some of the men have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the law change on June 24 with the hashtag “You Won’t Drive” (#لن_تقودي_لن_تقودي).

But the hashtag only went viral when the women hijacked it to hit back against the country’s oppressive character outlined in Sharia Law.

Many women used the hashtag to post pictures of the cars they plan to drive once the ban is lifted.

#لن_تقودي_لن_تقودي

Saudi women will drive 😭💕

This is my car pic.twitter.com/dNZcZKs6kE — Amber آمبر (@33Relan) May 14, 2018

Others posted pictures of their Driving School completion certificates.

Many others just trolled the men with memes and funny videos.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced last year that the Islamic Kingdom would allow women to drive in June 2018 as part of a broader policy of social and economic reform within the country to roll back the oppressive outcome of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

“We were living a very normal life like the rest of the Gulf countries,” he told “60 Minutes” in March. “Women were driving cars. There were movie theaters in Saudi Arabia. Women worked everywhere. We were just normal people developing like any other country in the world until the events of 1979.”

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury