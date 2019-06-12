Saudis Blame Iran in Houthi Missile Attack on Resort City Airport

Image Credits: Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images.

Twenty-six people have been injured after Yemeni rebels attacked an airport in Saudi Arabia, prompting fresh tensions between Riyadh and its fierce regional rival Iran.

A missile fired by Houthi rebels hit the airport’s arrivals hall in the mountain resort city of Abha, according to Saudi officials, injuring passengers of different nationalities.

The Saudi-led coalition which is fighting the Houthis in Yemen immediately pointed the blame at Iran, saying Tehran had equipped the rebel group with ‘advanced weapons.’

