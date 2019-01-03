Savage: Trump Trolls 'Pocahontas' with Mock 2020 Campaign Slogan

Following an announcement from Okla. Sen. Elizabeth Warren declaring her 2020 presidential ambitions, President Donald Trump responded with a meme.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted a mock Elizabeth Warren campaign logo, referencing a DNA test from October which found she was 1/2024th Native American.

Warren’s purported ancestry came under scrutiny last October after a Boston Globe article correction noted the results of her DNA test showed she was “between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American.”

Additionally, “The Democratic senator claimed that she was of Native American descent in professorship applications to law schools in the 1980s,” reports WashingtonExaminer.com.

The president’s tweet comes days after Warren, who Trump has dubbed, “Pocahontas,” live-streamed herself cooking and drinking beer over the New Year holiday.


