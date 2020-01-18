Savanah and Kaitlin Trigger Trans Protesters With Biology

Savanah Hernandez of Action 7 News and Kaitlin Bennett from Liberty Hangout trigger trans rights protesters with a factually accurate biological statement.

Today I stated that only women can have a period. Who would have thought that would ever be a controversial statement. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/ktd1r1IhhG — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 18, 2020

Members of the trans community vs. a biologist #WomensMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/SVqvrwAaLL — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) January 18, 2020

