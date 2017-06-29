Save Me The Feigned Outrage Over Trump's Mika Brzezinski Tweet

After two years of ceaselessly objectifying Donald Trump with vicious insults about his personal appearance, the mainstream media is now feigning outrage over Trump commenting on the personal appearance of MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

Give me a break.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Trump tweeted this morning.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Cue a colossal meltdown from a mainstream media falling over itself to once again claim the moral high ground by feigning outrage over Trump attacking a poor woman’s appearance.

There’s more outrage from the left over Trump’s Mika Brzezinski tweet than the attempted massacre of Republicans earlier this month. That’s not a cliché. There genuinely is.

This is the same media that has relentlessly and viciously savaged Trump over his hair, his hands and other aspects of his personal appearance for the best part of the last two years.

These are the same leftists who complain about Trump’s “vicious” personal attack on Mika Brzezinski after viciously attacking Trump, his wife Melania and even his 11-year-old son Barron on a regular basis.

They can dish it out, but they can’t take it in.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” said an MSNBC spokesperson.

This is a description of what MSNBC does literally every day to Trump. Can't take it when it goes the other way? Pussies. pic.twitter.com/FUqYhDtgLA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 29, 2017

That’s is a description of what MSNBC does literally every day to Trump.

Don’t like it when it goes the other way, do they?

This is the same media that accused Trump of being a misogynistic pig for saying a woman had a “nice smile”.

So he compliments a woman’s appearance; he’s a misogynist pig. He insults a woman’s appearance; he’s a misogynist pig.

Gee, it’s almost as if the media is going to hate Trump whatever he says. Is it possible they have an agenda? Surely not?

Those accusing Trump of “objectifying” Brzezinski appear to have forgotten that she did that to herself years ago.

Trump objectified Mika Brzezinski! Nah, she did that to herself years ago. pic.twitter.com/TLgCEdd97P — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 29, 2017

In this era of relentless, in-your-face feminism, I thought women were supposed to be strong? Are Trump’s critics saying Mika Brzezinski can’t take an insult & give it back? How sexist!

“Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, “it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States,” tweeted NBC’s Mark Kornblau.

Never imagined a day when I would think to myself, "it is beneath my dignity to respond to the President of the United States." — Mark Kornblau (@MarkKornblau) June 29, 2017

But Mark, you work for NBC. Literally nothing is beneath your dignity.

“Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America,” tweeted Senator Lindsey Graham.

Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 29, 2017

Hey Lindsey, you’re a warmongering RINO with zero principles who clings to power despite being widely reviled. YOU are what is wrong with American politics.

CNN activist-posing-as-a-journalist Jim Acosta jumped on board, tweeting, “I’m old enough to remember when people said we should ignore the tweets.”

I'm old enough to remember when people said we should ignore the tweets. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 29, 2017

Yes, and I’m old enough to remember when CNN wasn’t an overtly far-left campaign group posing as a news outlet. So what?

Instead of becoming enraged by Trump’s personal jibes against Mika Brzezinski, maybe CNN should spend more time worrying about why its own network is in chaos, with reporters resigning and fake news having to be retracted.

Maybe the rest of the media should also take a good long look in the mirror and consider their own behavior before throwing stones from inside that glass house.

