Say What? CDC Adds 5,692 Injury & Poisoning Fatalities to COVID Death Count

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 numbers revealed nearly six thousand Americans who died from “intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events,” have been added to the official U.S. coronavirus death count.

On the CDC website, a chart last updated on Wednesday shows 5,692 deaths attributed to injuries and poisonings that are being tacked onto America’s total dead statistic.

In addition, 8,034 malignant neoplasm deaths, 6,159 Alzheimer deaths, 15,545 Sepsis deaths and 21,719 deaths from cardiac arrest were counted as “COVID-19” deaths.

Infowars has been on the forefront of exposing the CDC and its complete debacle of the coronavirus “pandemic.”

From inflating infection rates by up to 16 times, to admitting 94% of coronavirus deaths had contributing preexisting conditions or publishing data proving facemasks don’t actually stop COVID particles, the CDC has failed America time and time again.

It’s no wonder President Trump instructed hospitals in July to bypass the CDC and send COVID-19 data directly to the Department of Health and Human Services.

One thing is certain: when this is all over, the CDC must be audited.

