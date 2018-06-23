SC Primary Winner Katie Arrington Seriously Injured in Head-On Car Crash

Image Credits: David Weigel/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Katie Arrington, whose election in a Republican congressional primary earlier this month in South Carolina ousted incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford, was seriously injured in a two-car accident Friday, leaving her hospitalized and facing numerous surgeries.

In a statement posted by her campaign on Facebook, the candidate and a female friend were traveling to Hilton Head, S.C., Friday night, where she was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization Saturday morning.

Arrington, 47, was the passenger in the car as it headed southbound on Highway 17 at about 9 p.m. Friday, reports The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes hit their car head-on.

