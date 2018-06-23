SC Primary Winner Katie Arrington Seriously Injured in Head-On Car Crash

Katie Arrington, whose election in a Republican congressional primary earlier this month in South Carolina ousted incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford, was seriously injured in a two-car accident Friday, leaving her hospitalized and facing numerous surgeries.

In a statement posted by her campaign on Facebook, the candidate and a female friend were traveling to Hilton Head, S.C., Friday night, where she was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization Saturday morning.

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Arrington, 47, was the passenger in the car as it headed southbound on Highway 17 at about 9 p.m. Friday, reports The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes hit their car head-on.

