Scalise: Dems Caving to 'Radical' Wing in Wall Funding Stalemate

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on Sunday said Democrats are refusing to consider border wall funding because of pressure from its “radical” wing to support “open borders.”

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Scalise said he doesn’t think an impasse on a funding bill that triggered a partial government shutdown is because Democrats and Republicans are far apart in a solution.

“It’s that you’ve got one side that refuses to negotiate because they are so afraid of the radical left base that wants open borders,” he said.

According to Scalise, there’s “a lot of different items” that could be negotiated to end the shutdown.

Read more


