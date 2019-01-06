Snipe His A**: Scalise Ends Twitter Debate With Ocasio-Cortez After Attacks From 'Radical Followers'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise put an end to a social media exchange with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after Twitter users referenced how he was almost shot dead in a politically motivated attack.

“Hi @AOC. Happy to continue this debate on the Floor of the People’s House, but it’s clearly not productive to engage here with some of your radical followers,” Scalise wrote, referring to Ocasio-Cortez by her initials.

Scalise’s tweet shared images of Twitter users making allusions to how the Louisiana Republican was critically injured in 2017 when gunman James Hodgkinson opened fire on he and his GOP colleagues as they were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“Snipe his ass,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She’s got better aim than James Hodgkinson, that’s for sure,” another responded.

