Scalise: Shooting 'fortified' my view on gun rights

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) says that getting shot at the GOP baseball practice over the summer — and nearly losing his life as a result — has strengthened his views against gun control.

Fox News’s Martha MacCallum asked Scalise in an interview to be aired later Tuesday if his experience and the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night have changed his views about the Constitution’s Second Amendment.

“I think it’s fortified it,” Scalise said.

Echoing comments made by other congressional Republicans and the White House, Scalise said that lawmakers should focus on supporting victims and law enforcement before advocating for a legislative response.

Read more


Related Articles

Las Vegas Gunman Was Prescribed Drug Linked to Violent Outbursts

Las Vegas Gunman Was Prescribed Drug Linked to Violent Outbursts

U.S. News
Comments
Media Asks Americans To 'Rewrite' and 'Fix' Second Amendment

Media Asks Americans To ‘Rewrite’ and ‘Fix’ Second Amendment

U.S. News
Comments

Vegas Shooter’s Brother: He Was “A Highly Intelligent Person,” Able to Do “Anything He Wanted”

U.S. News
Comments

Michelle Obama: ‘People Don’t Trust Politics’ Because GOP Is ‘All Men, All White’

U.S. News
Comments

Curiouser and Curiouser – Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Used Multiple ID’s, Multiple SS Numbers, and Married Two Men Simultaneously

U.S. News
Comments

Comments