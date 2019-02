Alex Jones presents video footage of Joe Rogan talking on his podcast about his experience going to see one of “The Planet Of The Apes” movies.

While telling his story, he refers to black people as apes and describes the neighborhood he saw the movie in as a real planet of apes, displaying overt racism.

In the age of a hysterical PC culture, it’s surprising the left hasn’t gone after Rogan for the comments but after all, he is protected by the big tech elite.