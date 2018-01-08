Scandal: Oprah’s World Depopulation Scheme Dashes Presidential Hopes

Oprah Winfrey met in secret with George Soros and other billionaires to discuss a plan to depopulate the world.

The 2009 meeting in Manhattan, organized by Bill Gates, was so discreet that the billionaires’ aides were told to treat it as a “security briefing,” and attendees also included the late David Rockefeller, Warren Buffett, Ted Turner and Michael Bloomberg, in addition to Oprah and Soros.

“Taking their cue from Gates, they agreed that overpopulation was a priority,” reported The Sunday Times in describing the meeting, which revolved around population reduction starting with third-world countries.

They kept the meeting secret because they feared the media painting it as an “alternative world government,” which isn’t far from the truth given the speculation that Oprah will soon attempt a White House run backed by the very billionaires who attended the meeting.

Interestingly, meeting attendee Ted Turner once proposed cutting down the world population to around 250 million people, a 95% decrease that would necessitate a major war or virus pandemic.

“We only learnt about [the meeting] afterwards, by accident,” said Chronicle of Philanthropy editor Stacy Palmer. “Normally these people are happy to talk good causes, but this is different – maybe because they don’t want to be seen as a global cabal.”

But that’s actually how they were acting; notice how the meeting wasn’t attended by anyone representing the third-world. Rather, it was billionaires dictating their global scheme for world populations.

This is the very definition of elitism, and it reveals how a hypothetical Oprah administration would operate: transnational billionaires deciding the fate of America behind closed doors with no input from its own citizens.

This isn’t very far removed from how the Obama administration operated, given that President Obama was a member of the Trilateral Commission and thus acted more like a vassal for global interests than an independent American president.

