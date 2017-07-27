Scaramucci Goes After White House Leaks Again: ‘Fish Stinks From the Head Down’

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci called into CNN New Day on Thursday, which led to a wild, 30 minute marathon of a conversation between himself and Chris Cuomo.

The segment began when network contributor Ryan Lizza called in to discuss how Scaramucci deleted a tweet where he appeared to accuse White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of being a leaker. Lizza was discussing his reporting about how Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Priebus, but Cuomo interrupted him in order to take a call from Scaramucci live.

Scaramucci began by monologuing about how he and President Trump have figured out who has been leaking information from the White House, and their legal teams are taking steps against them. As Scaramucci railed against “reprehensible,” “treasonous” actions of leakers, he also complained about the public disclosure process by which his financial forms became available to the press.

