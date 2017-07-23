Scaramucci promises 'dramatic action' to stop WH leaks

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci pledged Sunday “to take drastic” action to stop leaks coming out of the White House.

“I will take dramatic action to stop those leaks,” Scaramucci told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

The former financier said that while he could not control leaks coming from other government agencies, he said he would take action in the White House’s communications department.

“If the leaks don’t stop, I’m going to pare down the staff because it’s just not right,” he said.

Read more


Related Articles

House to vote on Russia sanctions deal next week

House to vote on Russia sanctions deal next week

Government
Comments
Trump: Mueller and Sessions should investigate Clinton ties to Russia

Trump: Mueller and Sessions should investigate Clinton ties to Russia

Government
Comments

Labor Department Whistleblower: Agency Officials Intentionally Denied or Delayed Pay-Outs to Nuclear Workers in Hopes They Would Die

Government
Comments

Arkansas Dept. of Health: You Can Have Medical Marijuana Card or a Gun, Not Both

Government
Comments

OJ Gets 9 Years For Robbery, Child Rapers 13 Months

Government
Comments

Comments