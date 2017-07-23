Scaramucci promises 'dramatic action' to stop WH leaks

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci pledged Sunday “to take drastic” action to stop leaks coming out of the White House.

“I will take dramatic action to stop those leaks,” Scaramucci told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

The former financier said that while he could not control leaks coming from other government agencies, he said he would take action in the White House’s communications department.

“If the leaks don’t stop, I’m going to pare down the staff because it’s just not right,” he said.

