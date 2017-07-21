Scaramucci Takes Reins of White House Communications, Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elevated to Press Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In the first White House press conference televised since June 29, Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced a barrage of questions as the mainstream media detractors of President Trump explored their “palace intrigue” conspiracy theories as to why White House Director of Communications resigned Friday.

The press briefing began with the new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci announcing Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been appointed to be the new White House Press Secretary.

From the first question, Scaramucci took objection to being asked how he would get the White House communications “back on track” with President Trump determined to be his own press secretary, tweeting at will.

Throughout the press briefing, he pushed back against repeated questions objecting to Trump’s use of Twitter, responding it was important for Trump “to get out his own message,” defending the president’s ability to use social media directly, without the intermediation of staff screeners.

Scaramucci also pushed back against various attempts by mainstream media to get a commitment the White House would turn the cameras on again during daily White House briefings, reversing the policy to shut off cameras as an attempt to end the “televised act-up hour” in which mainstream media reporters opposed to the president competed to get televised “sound bites” asking antagonistic or otherwise abusive questions.

Scaramucci insisted the White House communications did not have to be placed “back on course,” and that his job was to advance the White House message to the best of his abilities.

“I grew up in the middle class and I feel the struggle the middle class feels,” Scaramucci acknowledged. “I admin President Trump felt the middle-class struggle before me.”

Scaramucci explained he will begin assuming his responsibilities in two weeks, giving the White House ethics staff time to make sure all possible conflicts will be eliminated, given his successful business career founding SkyBridge Capital, a global investment firm based in New York City.

Confronted with his support of Jeb Bush during the 2016 campaign and his comment the Trump campaign was a “spectacle,” Scaramucci apologized for making the comment, noting that he was now fully supportive of President Trump as “a winner.”

Asked his opinion about “Fake News,” Scaramucci acknowledged he was aware of “media bias” and he hoped he could improve the media’s view of the Trump administration in his new job in the West Wing.

Scaramucci declined to comment on whether General McMasters or other high profile White House appointees may be the next to resign.