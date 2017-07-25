Scaramucci Terminates Suspected Leaker Michael Short from White House

Suspected leaker Michael Short has been terminated from the White House communications office, Breitbart News can confirm.

Short, an ally of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and now former Press Secretary Sean Spicer—who resigned last week—was terminated on Tuesday by new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Politico’s Tara Palmeri was the first to report the news.

“Newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday that he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short,” Palmeri wrote on Tuesday morning. “It would be Scaramucci’s first step toward shaking up the communications shop, which has been dominated by former Republican National Committee staffers loyal to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, a former RNC chairman.”

