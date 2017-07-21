Scaramucci Under Consideration For White House Communications Post

Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, has been engaged in talks to join the White House communications shop, two White House officials said.

Scaramucci, who is a frequent TV surrogate for Trump, is liked by the president. Trump “thinks he is really good at making the case for him,” one of these people said. “He loves him on TV.”

Scaramucci would enter the communications operation in a high-level role, but the specifics have not been determined — nor when he would begin. One of the White House officials cautioned the talks could still fall part. The other person said Scaramucci would be involved heavily in the TV part of the operation.

Read more