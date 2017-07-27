Scaramucci: White House Leakers Would Have Been Hanged In Past

In a 30 minute interview that is being poured over this morning, White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN that the ‘treasonous’ leakers he is going after would have been hanged at one time.

“The White House leaks are small potatoes relative with things going on about leaking things about Syria or North Korea or Iraq.” Scaramucci said.

“Those are the types of leaks that are so treasonous that 150 years ago people would have been hung for those type of leaks,” Scaramucci added.

As the interview the host Chris Cuomo progressed, Scaramucci outlined his goal as far as the leaks are concerned.

“Now all of the cynics around here and the tweets and all these other nonsense saying the leaks are never to going to stop. And I say to those people, you are correct. I know the leaks will never stop, but if I can dial back the leaks in the department that I am representing and the department that I am running, then I will feel that I’ve accomplished something on behalf of our president.” Scaramucci noted.

The newly appointed comms man said that the President personally authorized this morning’s call to CNN:

I just asked Scaramucci whether Trump authorized him going on CNN to talk leaks and Preibus. "He did, yes," Scaramucci replied. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci revealed that he and the President know who the senior White House leakers are, and are moving to deal with them.

“It’s absolutely completely and totally reprehensible.” He said, adding “As you know from the Italian expression, the fish stinks from the head down, but I can tell you two fish that don’t stink, and that’s me and the president. I don’t like the activity going on in the White House. I don’t like what they’re doing to my friend.”

Scaramucci also commented on his relationship with Reince Priebus, who he seemed to implicate as one of the leakers in a now deleted tweet, saying he only posted it to make a point about how its Priebus’ responsibility to help him uncover the leakers.

“When the journalists who know who the leakers are like Ryan Lizza, these guys know who the leakers are. Jonathan Swan at Axios, these guys know who the leakers are. I respect him for not telling me because I understand journalistic integrity. However, when I put out a tweet, I put Reince’s name in a tweet, they make the assumption it’s him because journalists know who the leakers are. So, if Reince wants to explain he’s not a leaker, let him tell you about himself.” Scaramucci said.

.@Scaramucci on if Priebus is leaker: “I can speak for my own actions. He’s gonna need to speak for his own actions” https://t.co/mPqyCHIGFK — CNN (@CNN) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci said last week that he and Priebus are like brothers, but today added that ‘some brothers are like Cain and Abel.’

Scaramucci on his relationship with Reince: "Some brothers are like Cain and Abel." Uh, Cain killed Abel. https://t.co/UQ8F9HiXLx — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) July 27, 2017

Scaramucci stated that he doesn’t know “if the relationship with Reince is reparable,” adding “that’s up to the President.”