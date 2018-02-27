Scarborough: ‘Identity Politics Will Be Undoing of Dems in 2020 if Not 2018’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that the Democratic Party lack a “unifying message” because it emphasizes identity politics, which he argued “will be the undoing of Democrats in 2020 if not 2018.”

Scarborough first noted that the party not in the White House generally performs well in midterm elections even if the economy is in good shape. He added, however, that Democrats are their own biggest obstacles to gaining big victories in the 2018 elections.

“I’m talking to more and more Democratic leaders, Democratic policy people who are concerned that the Democrats have everything on their side but they don’t have a unifying message,” Scarborough said. “A lot of people that were concerned that Hillary Clinton was going to lose [in 2016] in the Democratic Party are saying still they still don’t have a message for the common good.”

