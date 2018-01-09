Scarborough: 'Many Democrats Believe Bill Clinton Is A Rapist'

During a discussion about how Republicans can support President Trump, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough admitted that ‘many’ Democrats he knows told him they think Bill Clinton is a rapist but still supported him as President.

Scarborough pointed to comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham Monday, who told the panel of The View that he still supports Trump as President despite previously calling him a “xenophobic, race-baiting religious bigot.”

“I just don’t know how you split the difference with somebody who you believe is a xenophobic, racist bigot,” Scarborough said.

“How do you split the difference? And I’ll make Democrats uncomfortable and make them hate me too, because I want to be an equal-opportunity offender,” Scarborough continued.

“How did Democrats split the difference on Bill Clinton when they knew, or many believed and would tell me off the air that he raped Juanita Broaddrick?” Scarborough brazenly stated.

“How do you split the difference to move your political agenda forward when, in Lindsey’s case, he knows this guy’s a racist … and called him a kook during the campaign?” the host added.

Broaddrick is just one of the many women that have accused Clinton of sexual misconduct. Her case stems from 1978, when she contends Clinton raped her in Arkansas.

Broaddrick has been vocal about the case, and claims that Hillary Clinton has worked to silence her over the years.