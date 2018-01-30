Scarborough On Memo: GOP Want To Release 'Twisted, Distorted Lies' For Trump

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough castigated House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) for Monday night’s vote to release a memo to the public that reportedly alleges wrongdoing in U.S. intelligence agencies.

Scarborough called the memo part of a “cynical game” targetting law enforcement for a “political purge.”

“[M]any who did read Nunes’ memo say that it falsely summarize the reality and it’s filled with all these falsehoods and these misleading conclusions all in an attempt to slur law enforcement officers that Donald Trump — I don’t know how else I should say this,” Scarborough said. “He’s targeted them for a political purge. So, this is a cynical game that Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy and Devin Nunes and anybody that empowers Devin Nunes is playing.”

