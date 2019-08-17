Scarborough's Case for Liz Warren: 'At Least She Won't Inspire Mass Shootings'

Joe Scarborough has come up with what could be the worst campaign slogan in American political history. On today’s Morning Joe, making the case for Elizabeth Warren, Scarborough said:

“At least she won’t inspire mass shootings!”

We say, run with it, Liz! Order a million bumper stickers today!

The opening segment of today’s Morning Joe was devoted to gloating over what were seen as President Trump’s dire electoral straits. The panel played off a recent poll showing Trump running behind the leading Dem contenders. Of course, we’re almost 15 months away from the election, and these same folks were gloating over Hillary’s inevitable victory immediately before the 2016 election. So take the polls for what they’re worth.

Scarborough scored another own-goal during the segment. He came off sounding like Ilhan “Some People Did Something” Omar, as he referred to Trump’s victory as “what happened on one day in 2016.” Next time, maybe Joe should say, “63 million people did something.”

Scarborough welcomed national security academic Tom Nichols, a self-described Never Trumper, who echoed Scarborough’s take on the 2016 election, calling Trump’s victory a “fluke.” They touted his Friday op-ed in USA Today, which began “I don’t care if senator Elizabeth Warren is a mendacious Massachusetts liberal, she could tell me that she’s going to make me wear waffles as underpants and I’ll vote for her.”



