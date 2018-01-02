SCARE: Doctor Allegedly Used One-Use Anal Catheters on Multiple Patients

A surgeon from Middlesex, New Jersey, had his license suspended at the end of last month due to allegations he put patient health and safety at risk by reusing single-use catheters for anorectal exams on multiple patients.

People undergo this procedure – an “anorectal manometry” – when they feel constipated, are suffering from bowel control problems or could have other issues with this part of the body.

Medical processionals place a small balloon at the end of the catheter inside the patient’s rectum – which they could inflate to test for reflex function – while the other end is hooked up to a pressure-measuring machine.

