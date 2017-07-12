Scarily Convincing Fake Video Tool Puts Words in Obama’s Mouth

A computer program that can edit videos of people speaking to realistically make it look like they said something else has been created, raising fears of clips being tampered with online.

Researchers at the University of Washington have lip-synced a video of former US president Barack Obama using the program to superimpose new audio onto the clip.

The realistic results put words in Obama’s mouth by converting audio sounds into mouth movements and blending them onto an existing video of speech.

The effect could be used in special effects and to improve the quality of video calls, the researchers said.

