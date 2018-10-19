Scenic Commute to Work Improves Mental Health - Study

Taking the scenic route to work every day may do wonders for your mood at the office. That’s because a new study finds that people whose commutes to work take them through wooded areas, parks, or other natural settings are more likely to demonstrate stronger mental health.

Researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) surveyed 3,599 workers from four European countries about their typical commutes and overall mental health.

Using the questionnaires, the authors evaluated the mental health of the participants and found that those who enjoyed a daily commute through mostly natural environments recorded, on average, a 2.74 point higher mental health score than people who didn’t travel through more scenic landscapes. Workers who walked, cycled, or got to work through other methods of physical activity and also followed greener trails showed even higher scores.

Read more