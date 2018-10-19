Scenic Commute to Work Improves Mental Health - Study

Image Credits: Phil Dolby, Flickr.

Taking the scenic route to work every day may do wonders for your mood at the office. That’s because a new study finds that people whose commutes to work take them through wooded areas, parks, or other natural settings are more likely to demonstrate stronger mental health.

Researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) surveyed 3,599 workers from four European countries about their typical commutes and overall mental health.

Using the questionnaires, the authors evaluated the mental health of the participants and found that those who enjoyed a daily commute through mostly natural environments recorded, on average, a 2.74 point higher mental health score than people who didn’t travel through more scenic landscapes. Workers who walked, cycled, or got to work through other methods of physical activity and also followed greener trails showed even higher scores.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Ability to Identify Smells Linked to Spatial Memory

Ability to Identify Smells Linked to Spatial Memory

Health
Comments
Good Blood Pressure Keeps 'Alzheimer's gene' in Check - Study

Good Blood Pressure Keeps ‘Alzheimer’s gene’ in Check – Study

Health
Comments

Researchers Claim Memes Are Making Teenagers Fat

Health
Comments

Abortionist: “I’m Proud” I Kill Babies in Abortions Because I’m “Helping People”

Health
Comments

Dyslexic Children’s Reading Improved After Using a Colored Filter

Health
Comments

Comments