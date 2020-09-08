Scheming Democrats Toy With Doom

You think things are bad now? Wait until election day.

The Democrats are slowly informing the American public about their plans to take the reigns of power by any means necessary.

Whether that is the plunging of the stock market, secession, economic terrorism, or a new wave of the Coronavirus, the Democrats are wargaming all of the possible outcomes and strategies right now.

Ultimately, their plans will become a recipe for their own failure.

