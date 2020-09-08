Scheming Democrats Toy With Doom

You think things are bad now? Wait until election day.

The Democrats are slowly informing the American public about their plans to take the reigns of power by any means necessary.

Whether that is the plunging of the stock market, secession, economic terrorism, or a new wave of the Coronavirus, the Democrats are wargaming all of the possible outcomes and strategies right now.

Ultimately, their plans will become a recipe for their own failure.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Madden 21 to Feature Colin Kaepernick, Has Higher Rating than Half of NFL Starting Quarterbacks

Madden 21 to Feature Colin Kaepernick, Has Higher Rating than Half of NFL Starting Quarterbacks

Hot News
Comments
TedX Says it Will Refer to Women as “Womxn” to Fight “Discrimination”

TedX Says it Will Refer to Women as “Womxn” to Fight “Discrimination”

Hot News
Comments

Michigan GOP Says Office Vandalized With ‘Radical Anti-Police Statements’

Hot News
comments

Miami-Dade Labor Day Beachgoers, Businesses Could Face Fines for Mask Violations: ‘Mask Up or Pay Up’

Hot News
comments

Gary Lineker is an Idiot

Hot News
comments

Comments