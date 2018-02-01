Schiff Claims House Intel Republicans ‘Secretly Altered’ Spy Memo

California Rep. Adam Schiff claimed Wednesday that Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee altered a controversial surveillance memo after the panel voted earlier this week to release the document to the public.

In a letter to California Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the committee, Schiff claimed that Democrats discovered on Wednesday that the classified four-page memo had been “secretly altered” prior to being sent to the White House for review.

“After reviewing both versions, it is clear that the Majority made material changes to the version it sent to the White House, which Committee members were never apprised of, never had the opportunity to review, and never approved,” Schiff wrote.

The Intelligence Committee voted along party lines on Monday to release the memo, which alleges that the FBI and Justice Department misled a federal judge in order to obtain a surveillance warrant in order to spy on Trump associates.

