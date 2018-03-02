Schiff Concedes No Proof of Trump-Russia Collusion to The View

Image Credits: Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty.

Rep. Adam Schiff conceded Thursday there is still no evidence President Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to win the election, and made a point of distancing himself from any charges of treason against the president.

Schiff has been driving the Trump-Russia collusion narrative on behalf of his party for months from his seat on the House Intelligence Committee, claiming recently he has seen “more than circumstantial” evidence of collusion.

But he offered nothing substantial to back up his claim when pressed on “The View” to get specific, and acknowledged hard proof of collusion may never materialize, even after an intensive and months-long investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Report: FBI Interviewed Huma About Clinton Emails After Investigation Was Closed

Report: Kelly Contradicts White House Timeline on Porter Resignation

