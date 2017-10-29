Schiff: Dems Should Not Race To Impeach Trump Until 'All Facts Are In'

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) on Sunday said Democrats should not be racing to impeach President Donald Trump until Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the House Intelligence Committee have concluded their investigations into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

MSNBC host Joy Reid described how Schiff’s Democratic colleague, Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.), has been open about her objective to impeach Trump. Reid asked the congressman whether he personally believed the president has committed impeachable offenses.

Schiff said he has previously had the “unusual experience” of trying to impeach an official when he was involved with the case of U.S. District Judge G. Thomas Porteous of Louisiana, suggesting it is not a course to pursue lightly.

