Schiff Threatens Big Fines For Trump Officials Not Complying With Democrat Probes

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that House Democrats will take matters into their own hands regarding congressional investigations.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff said Congress is going to look into more severe routes to get the Trump administration to comply with oversight, including imposing stiff fines.

“We are going to have to consider other remedies like inherent contempt where if the courts take too long, we use our own judicial process within the congress,” Schiff said.

“Look, I think if you fine someone $25,000 a day to their person until they comply it gets their attention.”

“We are going to have to use that device if necessary, we’re going to have to use the power of the purse if necessary — we’re going to have to enforce our ability to do oversight,” he said.

