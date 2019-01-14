Schiff Threatens to Subpoena Translator Notes From Trump - Putin Meetings

Newly minted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff hinted over the weekend that he could subpoena notes or testimony from the interpreter in several meetings between President Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a move that would dramatically escalate majority Democrats’ investigations into the Trump administration.

The chamber’s newly empowered Democratic committee chairmen already are probing a range of Trump controversies, including calling a hearing with ex-fixer Michael Cohen who has detailed Trump’s alleged role in making hush-money payments to mistresses.

But a move to obtain interpreter details from Putin meetings would trigger a major confrontation between the executive and legislative branches concerning discussions with foreign leaders.

