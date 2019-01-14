Schiff Threatens to Subpoena Translator Notes From Trump - Putin Meetings

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Newly minted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff hinted over the weekend that he could subpoena notes or testimony from the interpreter in several meetings between President Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, a move that would dramatically escalate majority Democrats’ investigations into the Trump administration.

The chamber’s newly empowered Democratic committee chairmen already are probing a range of Trump controversies, including calling a hearing with ex-fixer Michael Cohen who has detailed Trump’s alleged role in making hush-money payments to mistresses.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a joint press conference after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

But a move to obtain interpreter details from Putin meetings would trigger a major confrontation between the executive and legislative branches concerning discussions with foreign leaders.

Read more


Related Articles

Furloughed Federal Employees Still Paid More Than You

Furloughed Federal Employees Still Paid More Than You

Government
Comments
#Root4TheWall: It Is Racist To NOT Support The Wall

#Root4TheWall: It Is Racist To NOT Support The Wall

Government
Comments

AOC Doesn’t Realize That She Is A Tool Of The Elite

Government
comments

The Government Shutdown Exposes Another Reason to Abolish the TSA

Government
comments

Trump Moving Closer to Invoking Emergency Powers to Build Wall

Government
comments

Comments