Schiff Trolled by Russian Pranksters

Image Credits: Win McNamee / Getty.

The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee was the victim of a prank phone call by Russian comedians who offered to give him ‘compromising’ dirt on Donald Trump – including nude photos of the president and a Russian reality show star.

DailyMail.com can disclose that after the prank, his staff engaged in correspondence with what they thought was a Ukrainian politician to try to obtain the ‘classified’ material promised on the call.

On an audio recording of the prank call posted online, Adam Schiff can be heard discussing the committee’s Russia investigation and increasingly bizarre allegations about Trump with a man who claimed to be Andriy Parubiy, the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Read more


Related Articles

Walgreens now allows bathroom use corresponding with gender identity

Walgreens now allows bathroom use corresponding with gender identity

Hot News
Comments
Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile 'Because of Russia', Gets Trolled

Jim Carrey Deletes Facebook Profile ‘Because of Russia’, Gets Trolled

Hot News
Comments

LGBT Activists Push for LGBTQQICAPF2K

Hot News
Comments

NYC School Cancels Daddy-Daughter Dance Over Gender-Neutral Policy

Hot News
Comments

Sarah Silverman: Pro-Life Law ‘Has Made Me Want to Eat an Aborted Fetus’

Hot News
Comments

Comments