SCHLICHTER: Being a Christian Does Not Require You Submit To Leftist Tyranny

There are a lot of people frustrated that Christians back Trump and refuse to let his personal life be used as a wedge to pry off their support.

They are mad that Christians are not playing their role as defined by their enemies. Christians are supposed to be scandalized and give up and lose. But they won’t.

Jesus was not some sort of whiny wimp who refused to confront the establishment and took comfort in his own righteousness while leaving others to do the heavy lifting. Being a Christian does not mean that you have to shrug and let the likes of Hillary Clinton be elected so she and her minions can fire up her anti-faith pogrom against those of us who dare worship God and not the elite she represents.

