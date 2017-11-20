SCHLICHTER: Let's All Savor the Democrats' Pervgate Pain

Some say that it’s so, so very wrong to take so much pleasure at a scandal in which the heroes of the Democrat Party are all being exposed as handsy, tonguey creeps.

But if it’s wrong to laugh at the hilarious comeuppance these hypocrites are suffering, I don’t want to be right. In fact, I want to be super-mega-hyper wrong.

Liberals have always been a bunch of lying posers pretending to be allies of women, and some of us always knew it was a scam. To see the truth so gloriously revealed, and to watch their humiliating back-pedaling and equivocation, is wonderful. Get-me-a-cigarette-and-a-cuddle wonderful.

