SCHLICHTER: Never Trumpers' Whining About Principles Was Just An Act

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

You know all that insufferable babbling and crying about “principles” we had to endure from you Never Trump Konservative Ken Dolls?

Your rending of your cheap suits, your 180s over classic GOP policies because The Donald actually tried to enact them, and your mortifying blubbering to suddenly sympathetic hosts on MSNBC and CNN about how awful our President is? With your sad, drawn faces and high-pitched voices, you True Conservatives of Conservatism™, you Keepers of the Flame of Conservativeness resisted the coming of Donald Trump (and those who supported him) because… because…

 Because that’s not who we are…

 Because we’re better than that…

 Because…our principles!

Read more


Related Articles

Media Silent On Trump Wanting To Decriminalize Marijuana

Media Silent On Trump Wanting To Decriminalize Marijuana

Government
Comments
FAKE WAR Exposed By REAL Journalist Robert Fisk

FAKE WAR Exposed By REAL Journalist Robert Fisk

Government
Comments

Finally: GOP Demands Criminal Investigation into Clinton, Lynch, Comey

Government
Comments

Trump to host German chancellor

Government
Comments

‘DREAMers Are Among Our Best and Brightest:’ Koch Brothers to Push Amnesty with Seven-Figure Ad Campaign

Government
Comments

Comments