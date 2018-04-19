SCHLICHTER: Never Trumpers' Whining About Principles Was Just An Act

You know all that insufferable babbling and crying about “principles” we had to endure from you Never Trump Konservative Ken Dolls?

Your rending of your cheap suits, your 180s over classic GOP policies because The Donald actually tried to enact them, and your mortifying blubbering to suddenly sympathetic hosts on MSNBC and CNN about how awful our President is? With your sad, drawn faces and high-pitched voices, you True Conservatives of Conservatism™, you Keepers of the Flame of Conservativeness resisted the coming of Donald Trump (and those who supported him) because… because…

Because that’s not who we are…

Because we’re better than that…

Because…our principles!

