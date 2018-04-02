SCHLICHTER: Obnoxious Liberal Overreach on Guns Gives Us a Shot at Victory in November

Let’s start with the basic premise that the GOP establishment is terrible, and as its defining characteristic, its cowardice is only overshadowed by its sheer incompetence.

But even those hacks might be able to win the midterms and keep hope alive for the resurrection of the America we love.

It’s all thanks to the aggressive scumminess of our leftist enemies – and yeah, anyone proposing to take my God-given rights to speak, worship, and defend myself, and/or my life, all of which they have recently told me they seek to take, is my enemy.

