Schmidt Defends Dragonfly Project, China Presence Helps Country be “More Open”

Eric Schmidt told the BBC, “There are many, many benefits interacting, among other things, with China.”

In a recent BBC interview, Schmidt defended Google’s position in China.

Schmidt was pushed on the issue of the morality of a censored search engine. In a textbook example of Orwellian doublespeak, Schmidt responded by saying that Google’s operations in China help the country to “be more open.”

Schmidt stressed that he was not involved in the Dragonfly project, but refused to say whether Google was wrong for developing the censored search engine. Ryan Gallagher writes:

As The Intercept first revealed in August, Google developed a prototype of the censored search engine that was designed to remove content that China’s ruling Communist Party regime deems sensitive. The search engine would have blacklisted thousands of words and phrases, including terms such as “human rights,” “student protest,” and “Nobel Prize” in Mandarin.

Apple has been hit with an antitrust suit that could be the first domino to fall in the Big Tech scandal. Both IBM and Apple have made major moves to China. Apple has begun storing iCloud data in China, sparking fears that the company is handing over source codes to the Chinese in compliance with recently enacted cybersecurity laws in the communist country.



Senator Josh Hawley confronted Pentagon officials about the obvious treason being committed by Google who has chosen instead to support the communist Chinese government. Alex discusses how important it is to elect representatives that stand against globalism.