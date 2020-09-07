School Calls Cops on Boy Over Toy Gun in His Bedroom

School officials called the police on a 12-year-old after they spotted a toy gun in the background of his bedroom during a “virtual learning” session.

And it wasn’t just any toy gun, it was a colorful, easily-identifiable Nerf gun which shoots foam darts.

“A 12-year-old boy has been suspended for having a toy gun he never brought to school,” reported KDVR, with emphasis added. “…On Thursday, Aug. 27, the seventh grader was attending on online art class when a teacher saw Isaiah flash a toy gun across his computer screen.”

“The toy in question is a neon green and black handgun with an orange tip with the words ‘Zombie Hunter’ printed on the side.”

The boy said he wasn’t aware the gun was visible during the eLearning session.

“The teacher notified the school principal who suspended Isaiah for five days and called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on the boy without calling his parents first,” the outlet added.

The boy’s mother said the cops threatened to press charges because they compared the boy taking a class in his bedroom to an actual in-school environment, which she called insane.

The teacher believed it was a toy gun but was not certain, despite the gun being painted neon green and looking like something that shoots foam.

“If her main concern was his safety, a two-minute phone call to me or my husband could easily have alleviated this whole situation to where I told them it was fake,” the mother said.

Interestingly, the school revealed it was recording students in their homes without parental permission after a sheriff’s deputy showed the video to the boy’s father.

This revelation came after other parents complained to school officials about how they handled the situation.



