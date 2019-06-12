School District to Bus Students to Gay Pride Parade

A school district in Texas has announced plans to boost student participation at a gay Pride parade by funding their transportation to the event.

The Austin Independent School District (AISD) is offsetting revenue generated from renting a facility to a local church which “opposes gay marriage” by funding an upcoming Pride parade.

“The district will put $10,000 of the rental fees generated by Celebration Church toward funding its participation in the annual Austin Pride Parade and other LGBT districtwide activities,” reports the Austin American-Statesman.

The $10,000, according to the Statesman, “will go toward transportation to boost students’ participation in the Pride parade, scheduled for Aug. 10,” and “security for students who participate in the parade, printing materials and resources, supplies for campus-based Pride activities and promotional materials.”

The money comes from over $182,000 the district generated from renting a facility, the AISD Performing Arts Center, to the Georgetown-based Celebration Church, which says it follows the Holy Bible when it comes to defining marriage between a man and woman.

KXAN reports the church’s website previously had a note claiming “…homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God.”

“Celebration Church believes that being gay or trans is an abomination,” protesters wrote in one anti-church Facebook post. “LGBT youth have been abused by ideas like these for too long, in churches and schools all across the U.S. It’s really no surprise that AISD has put making a profit above the people and our safety.”

When the school seemed it might kick the church out of the facility, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned that such a move would be unconstitutional.

Now, the school district is vowing to use the church money to virtue-signal the district’s acceptance policy, while at the same time working to indoctrinate students into the LGBT agenda.

One critic of AISD’s policy told KXAN the district is misusing money that would better be spent on educating children.

“What Austin ISD is doing with their money shows they need to get their priorities straight,” said Texas Values Public Policy Advisor Mary Castle. “Instead of sending kids to these over-sexualized events, they should really be focusing on the failing schools in the district.”