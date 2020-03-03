School in Brooklyn Hands Out "Drag Queen in Training" Stickers to 4-Year-Olds

A school in Brooklyn reportedly handed out stickers to 4-year-old children during a ‘drag queen story time’ event that said “drag queen in training.”

According to Twitter user @beyondreasdoubt, the stickers were handed out by the unnamed private school during a “family day” that included the appearance of drag queens.

Private school in Brooklyn had family day today with drag queen story time and they gave these out to 4 year olds pic.twitter.com/OYL5Kcb6yy — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 1, 2020

While leftists continue to deny that ‘drag queen story time’ is sexual in nature, despite the very performative nature of drag queens being similar to burlesque dancers, examples proving it is sexual continue to emerge.

As we highlighted yesterday, a video clip out of the UK showed a drag queen teaching toddlers how to twerk, a sexual dance where the participant repeatedly gyrates their butt in the air.

Drag queen teaches toddlers how to twerk. Completely normal. pic.twitter.com/9wMvTNjlN6 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 1, 2020

As we highlighted last week, many drag queens have engaged in sexually explicit behavior, including one called ‘Flowjob’ who visited a primary school in Scotland after posting pictures of himself on Twitter using a dildo and a ball gag.

A separate video that caused controversy last week also showed a drag queen dancing suggestively in front of a little girl while adults in the room cheered and applauded.

Here’s a drag queen dancing suggestively for a young girl while the adults look on and cheer pic.twitter.com/b4P5OLcPdE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 28, 2020

Last year during a speech in front of the Lafayette Library Board of Control in Louisiana, drag queen Dylan Pontiff candidly admitted the true purpose of drag queen story time.

“This is going to be the grooming of the next generation,” he said.

An admitted pedophile and convicted child porn peddler also wrote an article in which he describes ‘Desmond is Amazing’ – the 12-year-old drag queen kid – as “hot”.

Reacting to concerns over Desmond’s performance at a gay night club in New York where attendees threw money at the child, his mother defended the decision, telling an Australian TV show, “I don’t understand what the controversy is.”

Desmond was previously involved in ‘drag queen story time’ – in which drag queens visit schools and libraries across America to read to children.

One of the participants at a drag queen story time event in Houston, 32-year-old Albert Garza, later turned out to be a registered sex offender who was convicted of assaulting an eight-year-old boy in 2008.

